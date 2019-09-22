|
|
September 11, 1985 - September 14, 2019 Tommy passed away peacefully in his sleep at his childhood home, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Growing up he was an avid skateboarder as well as a talented snowboarder. Tommy had a passion for history and could ramble history facts off without even opening a book. He worked hard to become a merchant seamen and briefly fulfilled that dream before getting sick. Tommy is survived by his parents, Tom and Rhonda Palacios; sister, Brandie Berglund (John), Grandma Dorothy, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Tom and Grandpa Richard. Please join us for a celebration of life at The Improved Order of Red Men also known as the Wigwam 543 Shepard St, San Pedro CA 90731 Saturday, September 28 from 12PM- 4PM
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 22, 2019