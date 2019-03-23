|
THOMAS TAICHI ISHIKI Age 85, passed away on February 22, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Harry S. and Peggy M. Ishiki; he is survived by his wife, Doris Ishiki; siblings, Ellen Arakaki and Dennis (Karen) Ishiki; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of life services will held on Saturday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena. The family kindly requests casual attire and no flowers. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
