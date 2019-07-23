|
Thomas W. Gregory died peacefully on July 9, 2019 at his home in Palos Verdes, California, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol C. Gregory; his daughters, Lissen Schnack, Kathryn Paxton-Lawrence; his grandsons, Christopher Schnack, Gregory Schnack, Dylan Paxton-Lawrence and Duncan-Paxton-Lawrence. Born on July 11, 1932, son of the late Benedict H. and Dorothy T. Gregory, Tom graduated from Lehigh University in 1954 before becoming a First Lieutenant in the Army. He worked for Mobil Oil as an executive for over 33 years. Tom was a beloved husband, father and friend to many individuals; enjoyed traveling and was an avid gardener, golfer and tennis player. He was active in his church, St. Peter's By The Sea Presbyterian Church as an Elder, Deacon, Choir member, and involved with many community organizations including the Del Amo Rotary Club, National Day of Prayer, Torrance Memorial Foundation Board and Harbor View House. His enormous heart, kindness and generosity towards others will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26 at 1:30 pm at St. Peter's Presbyterian Church in Palos Verdes. A burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton, CT on August 1. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's By The Sea Presbyterian Church, 6410 Palos Verdes Dr S, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 or Torrance Del Amo Rotary, P.O. Box 4, Torrance, CA 90507.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 23, 2019