|
|
January 5, 1948 - April 24, 2019 Tim M. Beets passed away peacefully at the age of 71 while cruising in Alaskan waters. Tim was a much beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend. We will remember him as a surfer, a paratrooper, a race car driver, a cowboy, a hunter, a fisherman, an artist, a guitarist, a golfer and a sailor. Tim was born in Torrance, California to proud parents Paul and Doris Beets. He graduated from Narbonne High School. Tim was a good neighbor, always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved the wilderness and believed that all things deserved freedom. He earned the Bronze Star while serving in the 101st Airborne Special Forces during the Vietnam War. Tim will be remembered by his mother, Doris Beets, his wife of 40 years, Judi Beets, his daughters, Shannon Beets, Dennise Matty, Michelle Williamson, Karen King and Wendi Terry, and his brother, Don Beets. His grandchildren, Mathison, Chad, Ryan, Jesse and Katie will miss fishing, riding and playing by his side. Everyone who knew Tim is grateful for the memories we have of the many ways he touched our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held for Tim at noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Fairway Room at Knollwood Country Club in Granada Hills.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019