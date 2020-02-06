|
April 9, 1947 - Feb. 2, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear husband and father, Tim, on February 2, 2020. Tim was born on April 9, 1947 in San Diego, California to his proud parents, Chuck and Audine Jones, and welcomed by his sister, Charlene, ten years his senior. He attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo receiving a degree in Industrial Technology. Later he obtained a MBA from Pepperdine University. Tim's lifelong career in manufacturing management involved him in the production and development of many diverse products, but his proudest accomplishments were those in aerospace. He served on the Board of Directors of the Beacon House and was proudly awarded the "2019 California's Strongest People You Can Count On" award from Farmers and Merchants Bank for his work there. As an active member of the AA program, he was both inspired and an inspiration. His 47 year marriage to his wife Evon was filled with adventure, love, laughter and devotion. He adored his daughters, Erin and Danielle, and cherished time spent with them, their husbands, Brian and Sean, and his grandchildren, Caden, Justin and Nina. His is also survived by his nephew, Mark Howe, niece, Cheryl Carr, sister-in-law, Carol Pinel, cousins and countless cherished friends. His kindness, generosity and warm smile will be greatly missed by so many. Services will be held Monday, February 10th at Holy Trinity Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz St, San Pedro at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beacon House in Memory of Tim Jones, 1003 South Beacon St, San Pedro, CA 90731, Attention: Mitch. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 6, 2020