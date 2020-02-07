|
Timothy John Affa was born in Torrance, California where he lived a wonderful childhood. Tim enjoyed many family vacations that started his love of the great outdoors. Fishing at Rock Creek Lake in the Eastern Sierra's, boating at Lake Havasu, motorcycle riding at Dove Springs, and trips to his favorite National Park, Yellowstone.
At the age of 16 he started working, pumping gas, at Frank Scotto's gas station in Lomita, then after graduating from South High in Torrance, he began his endeavors within the towing industry for Frank Scotto Towing. Tim spent 41 years as a tow operator involving almost every type of tow truck including heavy-duty recovery and a time managing Cal Western Towing Equipment.
As mentioned, Tim loved the great outdoors and camping, so it was no surprise when he and his wife, Kathie, moved to enjoy just that in Pocatello, Idaho in 2018. There, Tim surrounded himself with nature in the mountains and winter deer range. They spent 12 weeks last summer camping and visiting all the National Parks in Utah, many locations in Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana.
Tim spent many years in Boy Scouts with his sons, serving as a Cub Master, Pack 240; Scout Master, Troop 586; Order of the Arrow, Lakota Chapter and Siwinis Lodge Advisor, and Pacificia District Camping Chair. He was honored with various awards such as the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver, OA Vigil and Founders Award. He also had excellent culinary skills; there was not a scouting cook off he didn't win at least once.
Survived by parents, Steve and Anita; wife, Kathie; sons, Scott (Denisse) and Matthew (Stephanie); grandson, Vincent; and stepson, Taylor. Tim was preceded in death by his first wife Gerri, Scott and Matthew's mother, and younger brother Kenny. He lives on in the hearts of those that loved him.
Services to be held Saturday, February 15, 11:00 AM , Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2020