Timothy Mark "Red" Foxworthy passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his son Mason and family. Born on July 12, 1958 to Peggy Lou and James E. Foxworthy, Tim was the fifth of seven siblings. A graduate of Bishop Montgomery High School and Loyola Marymount Univ., Red had a keen knowledge and love of history and was an ardent LA Dodger fan. His generosity and humor are known widely in his beloved San Pedro, throughout the South Bay and up the eastern side of the Sierras, where he lived, surfed, fished and worked, a proud member of ILWU Local 13 for 25 years. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Jim; sisters, Paula and Maryellen; brothers, John, Stephen and Brian. He is survived by his son, Mason; mother Peggy and brother, Michael (Vicki), ten nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 3, 2020