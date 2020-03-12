|
|
Tom Glynn was born on November 4, 1928 to Seamus and Mary Jo Glynn in Ballaghaderreen, Ireland, the second of seven children. He was ordained at St. Peter's College Seminary in Wexford, Ireland in June 1954.
Before he was made pastor of Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro in February 1979, Fr. Tom spent time at Nativity Torrance, Divine Savior in L.A., St. John Fisher RPV, Santa Terisita in East L.A. and St. Alphonsus in L.A.
Fr. Tom was Holy Trinity's shepherd for 25 years, leading the building of the parish center, renovation of the church and the addition of a new wing before he retired in June 2004.
In residence for 10 years at Our Lady of Refuge in Long Beach, Fr. Tom fully retired in September 2014, when he moved to Nazareth House in Los Angeles.
VIEWING & ROSARY: Holy Trinity Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz St. in San Pedro, Thursday, March 12. 6 p.m. Viewing, 7:30 p.m. Rosary.
MASS: Holy Trinity Church, Friday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m.
RECEPTION: Holy Trinity Parish Auditorium, 209 N. Hanford Ave, San Pedro Friday, March 13 Immediately following Mass
BURIAL: All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave. in Long Beach, Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Holy Trinity School or Holy Trinity Christian Service, 209 N. Hanford Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2020