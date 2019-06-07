|
09/24/1940 - 06/05/2019 Tom Kosulandich passed away on June 5, 2019. Tom was born September 24, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved to San Pedro with his family when he was two years old. Tom graduated from San Pedro High School, then attended Long Beach State. Tom was a Masonary Contractor for 50 years. He loved fishing, golfing, and watching sports. Tom is survived by his wife Lena, brother Mike (Diane) Kosulandich, as well as several cousins. A visitation will be held on Monday June 10 from 4-7 PM at McNerney's Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mary Star of the Sea on Tuesday June 11th at 10:30 am, with entombment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 7, 2019