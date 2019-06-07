Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Kosulandich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Kosulandich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

09/24/1940 - 06/05/2019 Tom Kosulandich passed away on June 5, 2019. Tom was born September 24, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved to San Pedro with his family when he was two years old. Tom graduated from San Pedro High School, then attended Long Beach State. Tom was a Masonary Contractor for 50 years. He loved fishing, golfing, and watching sports. Tom is survived by his wife Lena, brother Mike (Diane) Kosulandich, as well as several cousins. A visitation will be held on Monday June 10 from 4-7 PM at McNerney's Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mary Star of the Sea on Tuesday June 11th at 10:30 am, with entombment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.