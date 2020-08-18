Dec. 12, 1937 - Aug. 13, 2020 Tony Pirozzi, 82, passed away on August 13, 2020 with his wife of 58 years, Filomena "Cookie" and his children by his side. Tony is survived by his wife Filomena, his children Jerry (Toni), Domenic, Anthony (Carolyn) and Amy (Christian), his eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren, his sisters Teresa Racowschi, Nicolina Ferrigno, Angelina (Giovanni) Ferrigno, and brother Vince (Mary) Pirozzi, nieces, nephews and friends. Tony is preceded in death by his parents Maria and Ciro, and sister Maria (DiScala). Tony was born on December 12, 1937 on the beautiful island of Ischia, Italy and in 1956 made the journey to America with his parents and sister Angelina. This led Tony to his beloved wife, Cookie, and were married in 1961. Tony earned a technical degree from the National Technical School and in 1965 opened his trademark business, Tony's TV Sales and Service, which served San Pedro for 43 years. Tony had a strong passion to promote the Italian culture and, in 1957, joined the Gianni Lauro Italian Radio Program to report soccer scores from Italy. Tony would start his own radio program and broadcast for 47 years. Soccer was Tony's greatest passion and rooting for his favorite team Napoli. He started the Olympia Soccer Club and entered the Greater Los Angeles Soccer League in 1960. He established the Italian Sports Association, which became the Italian-American Club, to sponsor Olympia. In 1973, he formed the San Pedro Italian Soccer Club, which captured the First Division Championship in 1979. During the 1982 World Cup, Tony told his radio listeners that "when" Italy wins the final game against West Germany to meet at his shop on Gaffey in San Pedro. When Italy did win, 2,000 people filled the streets, waving Italian flags, including a car painted in the flag's colors! In 1987, Tony went to Naples to watch the game that secured Napoli as the Serie A champions for the first time. He reported live into his radio program from the stadium that Napoli won the championship! Most recently, he watched the 2020 Coppa Italia final, when Napoli beat rival Juventus to capture the cup! Tony also promoted Italian music to audiences across Los Angeles. In 1960, he presented Italy's top singer, Claudio Villa, at the Shrine Auditorium and later produced Italian concerts at the Warner Grand, the Hollywood Palladium, and others for singers such as Albano and Romina Power, Toto Cutugno, and Gigi D'Alessio. As much as Tony loved promoting his Italian culture, family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether over a dish of his wife's great pasta, watching soccer games, talking and laughing together, or just having coffee or milk with cookies, which he called Soupy-Soupy. His passing has left a big hole in many, which will be filled with our memories of his passion, kindness, friendship, generosity, and especially his smile. May he rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
