Tormod Andersen Sr.
Nov 17, 1930 - May 30, 2020 Tormod Andersen Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday May 30, 2020 in Torrance, CA. Born in Kvaerndrup, Svendborg, Denmark, to Anders Peter Andersen and Laura Mathilde Andersen. At 89 years of age Tormod was a valued member of the community, a devoted husband of almost 50 years, loving father, grandfather, and a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. A long time resident of the South Bay, Tormod is survived by his wife Jennie Sue Andersen, and their five children Suzanne (Aaron) Bonsall, Joanne (William) Zimmerman, Tormod (Christina) Andersen Jr., Marianne Andersen, and Peter (Melinda) Andersen. He and Jennie have eight grandchildren; Tormod Andersen III, Thomas Bonsall, William Anders Zimmerman, Maren, Luke, Evan, Kent and Matilda Andersen. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 7, 2020.
