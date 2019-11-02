|
Toshiko Sakamoto Aiboshi (91) Mrs. Aiboshi passed away on October 17, 2019 in Culver City. She is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Popovich, Nancy (Paul) Sanders, Carol (Santos) Echevestre, and Scott (Iris) Aiboshi; grandchildren, Mark and Brian Popovich, Nicolas (LaCrista) Echevestre, Allyson, Leann, and Camryn Aiboshi; great grandchildren, Aiden and Tyson Echevestre; and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449 Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 2, 2019