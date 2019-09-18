Daily Breeze Obituaries
Toshio Nakano Obituary
Aug. 20, 1944 - Sept. 12, 2019 Passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Keiko Nakano; father of Steph (Jeff) Nuruki and Greg (Nancy) Nakano; grandfather of Kristine and Andrew Nuruki, and Kaleb and Hazel Nakano. Preceded by son, Bryan Nakano. Also loved by many other relatives and friends. Viewing to be held on Thursday, September 19 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th St., San Pedro. Memorial service to be held on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena (Hawaiian casual attire). Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 18, 2019
