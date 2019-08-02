|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Valentina Marie. Valentina Marie Hernandez gained her wings on July 26, 2019, after a six month battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), a pediatric inoperable brain tumor. Valentina Marie's six short years with us were the most memorable as highlighted by her love for school, performing arts, Disneyland, and Dodger baseball. She was truly one of a kind with her creativity, critical thinking skills, and inquisitiveness, and always papa's little helper. Her kind heart, tight hugs, and silly faces are just a few qualities of her strong and sparkling personality. In addition to her gentleness, she carried a strength that only a true Warrior Princess could carry. With all of her limitations and increased progression of symptoms, Valentina Marie had exceptional bravery and fought until her very last breath. Valentina Marie is survived by her loving parents, Emily and Leo Hernandez; sister, Daniela Rose, and her doggies, Mugsy and Bruschi. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Mattia and Noel Vuoso of San Pedro, fraternal grandmother, Bertha Hernandez of Los Angeles, aunt and uncle (godparents) - Elisabeth Vuoso and Jesse Hernandez, and a host of family, friends and community members. A vigil for Valentina Marie will be held at St. Benedict Church, 1022 W. Cleveland Ave., Montebello, CA 90640 on August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Cemetery, 3888 Workman Hill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Valentina Marie Hernandez Memorial Fund for DIPG Awareness at 6118 Northside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90022. In honor of Valentina Marie's favorite color, we invite guests to wear or accessorize in pink.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019