|
|
4/19/1930 - 8/18/2019 Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Edward, she is survived by her loving children and grandchildren - Vincent, Victoria, Matthew, Mark, Paul, Rebecca, Jennifer and Emilee. A graduate of USC, the former elementary school teacher was retired after many years teaching at Park Western and Barton Hill schools in San Pedro. After the death of her husband in 2000, she kept busy spending time with her children and grandchildren, working at the Peninsula Seniors (which she loved), socializing with all her senior friends, getting in at least 5,000 steps per day and loving her rescue dog, Aru. She lived her life to the fullest and when she was recently asked about her life, she said it was perfect and the she would not change anything. She had no regrets. A visitation will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 24, at 4:30pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church on Monday, August 25, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peninsula Seniors in her name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019