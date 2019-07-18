|
August 29, 1938 - June 23, 2019 Vernon Peterson, 80, a 45 year resident of Torrance, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Gilbert, Arizona. Vernon was born on August 29, 1938 in Fresno, California. He attended grammar school and high school in Madera, California and graduated from UC Riverside in 1961. He did postgraduate work at San Diego State University and the University of Arizona. His career was spent in the aerospace industry as a software developer and manager, retiring from Hughes Aircraft, then Raytheon, in 2000. He was a dedicated Christian and a member of Rolling Hills Covenant Church. Vernon enjoyed fishing, hiking, woodworking, and crossword puzzles. He loved Jesus, his family, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Molly, and his sisters, Vera and Jenny. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Honor, his children, Christa (Keith), Katherine, David (Ann), Elizabeth, Gregory (Mariela), Michael, and Janelle (Brad). He had 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Rolling Hills Covenant Church, North Campus Chapel, on Monday, July 22 at 10:30am.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 18, 2019