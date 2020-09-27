Vicki Wise

05/21/1935 - 09/12/2020 Vicki Darlene (Swanson)-Wise, 85, died September 12, 2020 in Lomita, California. Vicki was born in Tucson, Arizona. She married Robert Swanson and together they raised their eleven children in Torrance, California. When Robert passed away, Vicki married Jay Wise and moved to Kapaa, Hawaii where they enjoyed island living for over twenty-five years. Vicki is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Swanson and is survived by her remaining children; Michael Swanson, Kenneth Swanson (Valerie), Sherry Swanson-Asa (Ernie), Diana (Swanson) Eagan, Jerry Swanson, Marvin Swanson, Timothy Swanson, Zackary Swanson, Christina (Swanson) Sorenson, and Brandon Swanson. Vicki will be missed by all, including her eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Vicki will always be remembered for her faith in God, her devotion to family, her love of pets, music and dance, and her flair for hospitality. Vicki will forever live on in our hearts.





