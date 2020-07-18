12/02/1958 - 07/14/2020 Victor H. Vuoso passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on July 14, 2020 in Torrance, CA. He was born on December 4, 1958 in San Pedro, CA to Maria and Pancrazio Vuoso. Victor attended Mary Star Elementary and Senior High schools, where he played varsity football, graduating in 1977. He attended California State University Long Beach and graduated with a degree in Financial Management. During his career he worked for Hughes Aircraft Co., in Long Beach, providing support for their Boeing Satellite Systems UHF Satellite Program. He also worked for CSC for the Space Systems Division and also for Raytheon in El Segundo, as a Senior Programs Financial Analyst, providing financial data to Division Controllers. Victor enjoyed going to jazz concerts, especially the Catalina Island Jazz Festival and spending time with his close knit family and beating everyone at board games at family get togethers. Victor's family is extremely saddened that he left us so suddenly, yet joyful at the same time that he is reunited with his parents and other close family that have preceeded him in death. His father, Pancrazio, mother, Maria, brother, George, brother Nick and niece Marisa Vuoso. What a beautiful reunion it must have been. He is survived by his brother, Frank, brother, Joseph (Diane); his sister, Lili Boccanfuso (Neil) brother, Michael (Pamm) brother, Marco (Debbie); nieces, Maria, Gina, Victoria and Jenni; and nephews, Frank, Anthony, Paul, Stephen, Matthew, Marc, John and Eric; many cousins and some very close life long friends. In addition, Victor's caregivers for the past 3 months, Dennis and Julie, who were both so compassionate during his home care. We also would like to thank the doctors and staff at U.S. Renal for their care and support. Grave site service will be Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00pm at Green Hills Memorial Park officiated by Father Xavier Dsouza of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Donations in his memory can be made to either Mary Star of the Sea High School or the American Kidney Foundation.





