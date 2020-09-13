Victoria Nishioka Peterson

July 8, 1945 - Sept 1, 2020 Vicki Nishioka, 75, died September 1, 2020, of leukemia. Born in Pipestone, Minnesota, she was the only daughter of Alfred and Iola Podewils and moved to Los Angeles with them in the late 1940s. She grew up in Sun Valley, attended John H Francis Polytechnic High School and then earned her Bachelor degree and RN at UCLA in 1967. She moved to Redondo Beach in the early 1970s and never considered leaving the area. Vicki was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Peterson, on November 19, 2019. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on August 5th of this year. For many years, Vicki worked as an RN in the South Bay. After her retirement she enjoyed her avid interests in bridge, bird watching, bowling and travel, especially cruises, with her husband and numerous friends. At her request, there will be no service.





