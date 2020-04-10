|
March 29, 1958 - February 3, 2020 Vikki Arlene Grounds was born on March 29, 1958 at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Harbor City, California. Her family moved to Gardena, California, a diverse community where she enjoyed growing up with her many friends. She was very active at 135th Street School, Gardena Methodist Church, and Girl Scouts. A courageous girl at a young age, she exhibited no fear of the water. On an overcast day at a rock outcropping in the middle of Emerald Bay, Catalina Island, she was alone in a boat being towed by her dad and brother who were snorkeling. Only six years old, with her life preserver belt on, and not wanting to stay in the boat, Vikki just decided to jump in the water. Although the water was dark, deep, and full of kelp, this did not bother her. She just wanted to be near her family. About that same time, her parents enrolled her in classes at La Spina Dance Studio where her passion for dance developed. It would become a significant part of her life, giving her much joy. She practiced ballet, danced in The Nutcracker, and then transitioned to Polynesian dancing, performing at numerous dance recitals and shows. She also sailed, loved to swim, played softball, and was a Sister City Princess for El Segundo, CA and Guaymas, Mexico. After graduating from El Segundo High School, she attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, majoring in Asian Studies. Vikki was an exchange student in Japan at International Christian University. Upon acquiring her Bachelor's Degree and being fluent in Japanese, she returned to Japan where she spent three years teaching the English language to Japanese businessmen and other students. She was a certified legal secretary from UCLA extension and a certified Microsoft specialist. Subsequently, she had many jobs, among which was secretary to the president for Sakura Finetec, executive secretary at Sanwa Bank and at West LA College where she retired in 2012. In her spare time, she ran many marathons, was secretary for the California Tip Toppers Club, participated in a church choir and a local choral group where she enjoyed singing. She loved mermaids, the color pink, and most of all, her cats, Mittens and Lily. Vikki is survived by her mother, Bonnie Grounds, brother Randy and his wife, Bea, two nephews, Zachary (wife Nicole), Quinton, and one niece, Leah, (husband Jake) and grand-nephew and grand-niece, Cassius and Eisley. A memorial service to celebrate Vikki's life will be held at a time yet to be determined when it is safe to gather together. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.lafuneral.com , to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 10, 2020