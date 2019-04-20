May 2, 1935 - April 18, 2019 Vince "Gopher" Fiamengo, 83, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2019. Vince was born in San Pedro on May 2, 1935 to Petar and Ena Fiamengo, who were both immigrants from Komiza, Croatia. Vince was the youngest of four children. He attended 15th Street Elementary School, Dana Junior High School, and San Pedro High School, graduating in Winter 1954. Vince worked at DiCarlos Bakery and, in 1963, became a proud, lifelong member of the ILWU, Local 13. Above all, Vince was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend. Vince is preceded in death by his brother, Mickey (Nora) Fiamengo. He is survived by his wife, "Tootsie" Fiamengo; his sisters, Kathy Wagoner and Ina Randolph; his five children, Lorraine (Bill) Tomkovic, Pete (Suzanne) Fiamengo, Denise (Steve) Kostich, Maureen (Steele) Kelly, and Frankie (Nikole) Fiamengo; his fourteen grandchildren, Stefanie (Ryan) Lai, Johnny (Megan) Kostich, Brandon (Matt) Tomkovic, Stevie (Lauren) Kostich, Lily Tomkovic, Vincie (Karina) Fiamengo, Wyland Kelly, Kaya Fiamengo, Vianne Kelly, Cade Kelly, Clio Kelly, Jude Fiamengo, Luka Fiamengo, and Danielle Fiamengo; his three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ana, and Benjamin; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mary Star High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731 or . Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 5 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary