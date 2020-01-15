|
September 20, 1924 - January 6, 2020 Our father peacefully passed away with his family by his side at the age of 95, the age he hoped to reach. Vince was born in Los Angeles to Vincie and Nota Migliazzo. He graduated from Mt Carmel High School, Loyola University, and received a Masters degree at USC. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He taught science at Mt. Carmel, Morningside High School, and retired from Inglewood school district as Assistant to Superintendent. He became a Master clock maker, repairing antique clocks and teaching the skill to others. Vince was involved in multiple organizations including the Knights of Columbus, LAX Flight Path Center, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the USO. Vince is survived by Beverly, his wife of 70 years; his children, Marlene (Steve), Larry (Patti), Dennis (Carolin); grandchildren, Drew, Ashley, Kelly, Connie, Patrick, Katy and Michael; his great grandchildren, Emma and Henry; his sister, Bena; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral mass for Vince will be held at 10am on Friday, January 17, at Visitation Church in Westchester with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Knights of Columbus or .
