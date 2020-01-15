Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 836-5500
For more information about
Vincent Migliazzo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation Church
Westchester , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Migliazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent A. Migliazzo


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent A. Migliazzo Obituary
September 20, 1924 - January 6, 2020 Our father peacefully passed away with his family by his side at the age of 95, the age he hoped to reach. Vince was born in Los Angeles to Vincie and Nota Migliazzo. He graduated from Mt Carmel High School, Loyola University, and received a Masters degree at USC. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He taught science at Mt. Carmel, Morningside High School, and retired from Inglewood school district as Assistant to Superintendent. He became a Master clock maker, repairing antique clocks and teaching the skill to others. Vince was involved in multiple organizations including the Knights of Columbus, LAX Flight Path Center, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the USO. Vince is survived by Beverly, his wife of 70 years; his children, Marlene (Steve), Larry (Patti), Dennis (Carolin); grandchildren, Drew, Ashley, Kelly, Connie, Patrick, Katy and Michael; his great grandchildren, Emma and Henry; his sister, Bena; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral mass for Vince will be held at 10am on Friday, January 17, at Visitation Church in Westchester with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Knights of Columbus or .
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -