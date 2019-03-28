Home

Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
San Pedro, CA
10/24/1939 - 03/18/2019 Vincent "Vincenzo" DiIorio passed away Monday, March 18th at his home in Redondo Beach. Vince, a long time resident of San Pedro, and a regular in the restaurant community is survived by his granddaughter Jacqualine DiIorio. Services will be held Friday, April 5th at 10:30 AM at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vincent DiIorio Memorial Go Fund Me, to help with his granddaughter's college education. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 28, 2019
