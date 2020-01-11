|
12/29/1925 - 12-29/2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Viola Soto announced she passed away peacefully on Dec. 29th at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on December 29, 1925 in Los Angeles and lived her entire life in San Pedro. She attended Barton Hill Elementary School, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School, graduating in Summer, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband Elpidio "Pete", who passed in 2005. She was also fortunate to reconnect with a former classmate from high school, Gilbert Gonzales and they enjoyed a long relationship together, until his passing. Viola was the last of her family, she was preceded in death by all her siblings and cousins, sisters Lillian Munoz and Laura Brokenshire. Brothers, Rod (Hector) Rogers, Raymond Rodriguez and Joe (Raulie) Rodriguez. She is survived by her three children; Richard "Dickie" (Jerryne), Steven (Cynthia) and Susan "Susie" Guerra, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Viola will be deeply missed. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, located at 575 W. O'Farrell Street, in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the located at 9606 S Santa Monica Blvd Suite 200 Beverly Hills CA 90210.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 11, 2020