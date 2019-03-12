Sept. 13, 1936 - March 7, 2019 Virginia (Ginger) Andrie was reunited with her parents on March 7, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1936 in Forks, Washington and was the eldest of three children of Frank and Doris Baldacci. Her brother, Frank, and sister, Frances, known as "the twins" were born when she was 12 years old. She would often say, "it was one of the best days of her life." She is survived by her three sons, Dino (Anna) Andrie, Tony (Joanie) Andrie, Vince (Roxann) Andrie, and daughter, Gina Andrie. She was loved by all of her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ginger attended Point Fermin, Dana Middle School, and graduated from San Pedro High School, where she had extensive cheerleading experience. After attending Harbor College, Ginger pursued a career in dental assisting and worked for the world renowned oral surgeon, Dr. Adrian Hubbell in Long Beach. She continued her dental career throughout many military assignments with her husband, Norman. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross. After being a dedicated Army wife for 20 years and living in various states including: Hawaii, Washington, Arizona, Kansas, and Georgia, Ginger returned to San Pedro. She then began working for the Little Sisters of the Poor as a Medical Records secretary and developed a dental clinic for the residents. She recruited more than seven dentists to volunteer their time in helping the residents with their dental needs. She supervised the clinic and secured all of the equipment and supplies with her diligence. She was devoted, caring, conscientious, and entertained the residents every Halloween with numerous costumes. She worked there 28 years. Her deep Christian faith and true friendship to many was an inspiration to us all. She loved cruises, dancing, and margaritas!!! Hollywood and Elvis Presley too! Her devotion to family(especially her dog, Cookie) was unmatched and deeply felt. She will live on in our hearts forever! Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00192190-image-1.jpg,WL00192190-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary