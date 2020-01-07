|
|
06/07/1937 - 01/03/2020 Virginia Bernard, loving mother and grandmother, passed away in her home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 82 years of age. Virginia was born in Long Beach and raised in Miraleste, graduating from San Pedro High School in the Summer of 1955. Virginia was talented in the arts and chose to study modern dance and visual art at the University of California, Los Angeles. She left her studies after meeting the love of her life, Phillip Bernard, who she lovingly called Joe. They eloped in Las Vegas on November 16, 1957 and settled in San Pedro where they raised four children. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Virginia had a true passion for singing. She was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice and for many years was an active choir member at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She also performed in St. Peter's musical theater group among her favorite productions were The Mikado and The Pirates of Penzance. She was also a featured soloist with the South Coast Choral Society. As well as being an accomplished vocalist, Virginia prided herself on her watercolor paintings. She enjoyed creating unique cards for special occasions and holidays often featuring flowers, scenes from the high desert and the ocean. Along with her passion for the arts, Virginia had several hobbies. Her appreciation of beauty overflowed into gardening and needlepoint. She was an active member of the Palos Verdes Country Club and frequently played golf. She also loved the ocean and enjoyed family boating trips to Catalina. She could always be found with a book or crossword. She gave back to her community with volunteer work through the Assistance League of San Pedro. Virginia and Phillip retired to Dana Point, later moving to San Clemente. Their love of golf later brought them to Bermuda Dunes where they joined the Bermuda Dunes Country Club. After several years in the desert, Virginia and Phillip returned to San Pedro to be close to family and enjoy the ocean. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Joseph Bernard Jr., her parents, William Avanzino Adams and Martha Grace (Budgell), and brother William Adams Jr. She is survived by her younger brother David and his wife Teri; children, Cindy Bernard, Linda (Dennis Bracken), Christine (Rob Rubin) and Phillip J. Bernard III (Antoinette); grandchildren, Brian, Chelsea (Bracken) and Hayley (Dago Navarro), Cole and Alec (Rubin), Phillip IV, Jacob and Grace (Bernard). Services will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00am in the Historic St. Peter's Church at Green Hills Memorial Park in San Pedro followed by interment, also at Green Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020