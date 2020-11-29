Feb 16, 1925 - Nov 19, 2020 Virginia (Ginny) Anne Ellis died at the Huntington Retirement Hotel in Torrance on November 19, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Blanche "Mimi" Ellis, brothers Paul "Bill" Ellis and John "Jack" Ellis and sister Elizabeth "Bette" Juleen. Ginny was born in Sioux City, Iowa on February 16, 1925. After her father died in 1939, the family moved to Beverly Hills, California. Ginny attended Berea College in Kentucky, but she missed her family. So she returned to Los Angeles and began her career as an accountant. In 1991, the year she retired, Ginny also graduated from college with a BA. Ginny wrote poetry throughout her life. She had her own website and by the time of her death had a portfolio of roughly 8 thousand poems. Ten of her best were published in various anthologies like the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series. Ginny greatly enjoyed poolside chats over a glass of wine with other longtime residents at her Del Amo co-op. She also was especially fond of her cats. And she was very generous to her chosen charities; the Braille Institute, the Salvation Army and the Animal Humane Society. Surviving Virginia - From Minnesota, niece Lea Dahl (husband John), nephews: John P. Ellis and Paul N. Ellis (wife Jennifer). From Texas, nephew Reverend Stuart Juleen. From Washington, nephew David Ellis (wife Elaine). From California, - niece Jackie Ludwig (husband Jack) and across the country, many grandnephews and grandnieces. A "Celebration of Life" will not be held at this time because of COVID - 19 restrictions. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cared for Virginia, including Ida, Carolyn, Dorothy, Ges, Sally and all the wonderful staff at the Huntington Retirement hotel and Agape hospice. We thank you for the kindness, patience and love that you gave to Virginia and to her surviving family. Please go to lafuneral.com/obits/virginia-anne-ellis/
to read the full obituary and to share condolences or stories. We would love to read them.