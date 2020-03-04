|
|
April 13, 1930 - February 22, 2020 Apr. 13, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2020 Virginia R. Carmody was born in Iowa and passed away peacefully at her home in Redondo Beach surrounded by her family. Virginia is survived by her 10 children, 15 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A vigil and rosary will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:00 PM at Lighthouse Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Lawrence Martyr Church. Please sign the guestbook at LAfuneral.com. Lighthouse Mortuary LAFuneral.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 4, 2020