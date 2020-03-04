Daily Breeze Obituaries
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Martyr Church
1930 - 2020
April 13, 1930 - February 22, 2020 Apr. 13, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2020 Virginia R. Carmody was born in Iowa and passed away peacefully at her home in Redondo Beach surrounded by her family. Virginia is survived by her 10 children, 15 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A vigil and rosary will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 7:00 PM at Lighthouse Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Lawrence Martyr Church. Please sign the guestbook at LAfuneral.com. Lighthouse Mortuary LAFuneral.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 4, 2020
