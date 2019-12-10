Home

1926 - 2019
Virginia Fischer, a 59 year resident of the South Bay passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born November 10, 1926 to TC and Edna Davidson in New Jersey. Virginia was the family matriarch, founder and CEO of Fischer Custom Communications, Inc., long time member of the board of directors of the South Bay Hospital (now Beach Cities Health District) and avid bridge player.

Virginia was Past Matron of Fuschia Chapter, former Grand Electa, and former Deputy Worthy Grand Matron of the Order of Eastern Star.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 73 years, Joe Fischer; son's Allen (Kimberly) of Rancho Palos Verdes, David (Lorraine) of Scottsdale, Arizona and three granddaughters, Audrey, Emma and Elena.

A celebration of life will be held at the El Segundo Masonic Lodge on Sunday, December 22nd at 1:00 pm.
