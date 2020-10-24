Virginia Mary Hohn passed from this world on October 14, 2020 at her home in Lomita, CA. Virginia (Ginger) was born on June 8, 1948 in Los Angeles to Charles and Lorraine Hohn. The third of 7 children, Ginger grew up in Gardena and Torrance, attending St. Anthony's Catholic Elementary School in Gardena and Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. She worked for many years as an operator for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Ginger loved the ocean, sunshine and living at the beach. She resided for many years on the Esplanade, Avenue C, in Redondo Beach. A classic 70's beach girl, she was always tanned, beautiful, vivacious and joyful. Ginger was also renowned for her fierce independence and spirit of adventure. She spent a summer backpacking throughout Europe with her friend Mary and no itinerary; just a strong desire to see and experience new people, new places and new ways of life. She made frequent camping excursions to Baja, California, camping on the beach and soaking up the sun, surf and culture. Palm Springs, the Colorado River and other sunny locations were frequent destinations. Ginger loved to laugh. If there was humor to be found in any situation, she was the first to find it. She had an open, kind and loving heart. She made friends wherever she went, was a great listener, and often befriended odd characters who just needed a friend or someone to talk to. Anybody who stopped by her house was always welcome, and Ginger would offer them whatever they might need, be it food, conversation, compassion, or financial help. She loved children and animals and they loved her back, as is common to those with such loving souls. She was devoted to her many nieces and nephews and to her cat Bebe. In later years, Ginger suffered from a debilitating mental illness, but she never surrendered to it. She continued to be an independent woman, living in the house she loved, visiting with family and friends, and making the very best of each and every day. She always lived with hope and with happiness despite her challenges. Ginger is survived by her five brothers and sisters, Margot Rudon, Mission Viejo; Charles (Sherry) Hohn Jr, Torrance; Eileen (Bill) Gilles, Glastonbury, CT; Jean (Lisa Rakow) Hohn, Loveland, CO; John (Margaret) Hohn, Santa Cruz, CA; 19 nieces and nephews, and 38 grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lorraine Hohn, her brother, Michael Carl Hohn and her brother-in-law, Norris Rudon. Ginger's family will always remember her incredible joy, her love, her generosity, and her fierce warrior spirit. Rest in peace, dear sister.





