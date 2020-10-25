On October 12, 2020 at 8:20 p.m., Virginia Meyer, longtime resident of Palos Verdes Estates, ascended peacefully into heaven. She was surrounded by her five loving children until her last breath. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and so much more. Virginia was born in Los Angeles on January 29, 1929, to Daniel and Cornelia Escudero. Because she was born in the year of the great stock market crash and the beginning of the great depression, her childhood years were difficult. But she was not deterred, she was bound for success. Virginia got her first job at 14 years old in a pie shop and her second job at 16 at the downtown library. She was a cheerleader and scholar at Manual Arts High School. She graduated from UCLA in three years with a degree in education and remained a lifelong fan of the Bruins. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Public Administration. Virginia worked as a first grade teacher for 20 years in the Wiseburn School District in Hawthorne. She then worked as a principal for ten years and finally as a curriculum director for the school district. At only 16-years-old, Virginia met the love of her life, Andrew ("Andy") Meyer, on a blind date to the movies. She was smitten and knew he was the man for her. She had to wait another year for their second date because Andy was stationed in Hawaii for Naval duty. Virginia and Andy had their second date when she was 17 and their life long love affair was on. They married when she was 21, upon her graduation from UCLA. Andy and Virginia were blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Andy had a successful career as an engineer and business executive in the electronics and computer industry. The Meyer children enjoyed an idyllic childhood, which included pool parties, BBQs, family road trips packed in the station wagon and many sojourns to the family condo in Mammoth for skiing, fishing and hiking. When Andy and Virgina found themselves to be empty nesters, they lived an action packed retirement, spending their time traveling through Europe, pursuing their hobbies and attending various activities of their grandchildren. They were always busy. Sadly, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Andy in 2003, when Andy succumbed to a long, valiant battle with ALS. In Andy's final years, Virginia tirelessly cared for her husband. Even when Andy was towards the final stages of a debilitating illness, Virginia and Andy shared their love with friends and family with a beautiful 50th wedding anniversary celebration. After Andy's death, Virginia was a generous and ardent supporter of ALS charities. Virginia showed her strength and spirit in the 17-years since Andy passed. She joined the local assistance league and dedicated her time to the service of others. She volunteered at the library, dental clinic, operation school bell and many other service organizations. She golfed with friends, baked cookies for the church, and spent time with her sister and sister-in-law, who was married to her late-brother, with whom she was also very close. Virginia continued to host the family Christmas Party, a special time when the entire family gathered. She was generous and loving to all. Virginia continued her love of travel and family by taking the entire extended family on trips around the world, including cruises to Alaska, Europe and on a paddle boat up the Mississippi River. She loved a good time and never was happier than when surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Because she was a lifelong educator, family trips included an educational component and exploration of world history and different cultures. Her grandchildren fondly remember her, at 80 years-old, leading the exhausted group through the ruins of Ephesus in 120-degree summer heat. When once asked if she had a favorite child, she replied "my favorite child is the one that needs me the most at that time." She lived a life of dedication to the service of others. Her infectious smile and boundless loving spirit particularly touched the lives of her large family. She will be missed. Virginia is survived by five children, Craig Meyer (Lorraine), Tim Meyer, Julie Tsuchiya (Larry), Paul Meyer (Laura), Peggy Ross, (Tim); 12 grandchildren, Ryan Meyer (Natalie), Sean Meyer, (Robyn), Kate Selengia (Jerry), Chris Meyer, Eric Meyer (Katie), Megan Meyer, Kevin Tsuchiya (Kait), Kimberly Tsuchiya, Kelly Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Danielle Ross, James Ross; and six great-grandchildren, Nola Meyer, Rhett Meyer, Paloma Selengia, Abigail Meyer, Duke Meyer and Scarlett Meyer. She was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church and she will be interred in the vestibule of the church next to her loving husband Andrew. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church or the Assistance League of the South Bay.





