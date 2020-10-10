Virginia Pancorbo McNeill passed away on September 5, 2020 during a hike in Malibu Canyon. Virginia and Wayne S. McNeill shared 10 years of marriage together and were blessed with three beautiful children. She worked at the Salvation Army for several years. Virginia enjoyed hiking, running, the gym and kick boxing, and of course spending time with her children. Virginia will be remembered as a loving mother who cherished her children, Sofia June McNeill (age 17), Christopher Wayne McNeill (age 15), and Makayla Ann McNeill (age 15). We love you, Virginia, and we will miss you dearly.





