Aug 1, 1923 - Oct 24, 2019 Virginia Thompson, age 96, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 at home in Rancho Palos Verdes while on hospice. Virginia was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was the only child of Herb and Rose Miller. Her mother died when Virginia was seven years old. She was raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Wilson High School. She met her future husband Amos at a high school dance and they were married in September 1941. They both hitchhiked to Los Angeles and arrived on December 7, 1941. Their first son was born in 1942. In 1943, Amos joined the Army and Virginia worked at Philippe's diner in Los Angeles while raising their young son. After the war, they moved to Hawthorne and later to Rancho Palos Verdes where they resided for the past 45 years. When Amos became a mason contractor, Virginia worked as the bookkeeper for the business for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful garden. She was an avid reader and liked reading mystery novels. Virginia was best known as an outstanding cook, often hosting large family gatherings during the holidays. As a homemaker, she maintained a lovely home which was beautifully decorated. Ginny and her family enjoyed many weekends at their Big Bear "Cornerstone" cabin that was built by the Thompson family. Virginia and Amos were married for 77 years before he passed away in June 2019. She is survived by their three children Gary (and Sue) of Torrance, Curtis (and Paula) of Torrance, and Eric (and Javier) of Woodside CA, and predeceased by their daughter Valerie. She leaves six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her family and friends are honored to have known Virginia. There will not be a viewing prior to the funeral. The funeral will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11am at Green Hills Memorial Park. Because Ginny was very fond of her many dogs, she wanted charity donations to be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 5, 2019