October 18, 1918 - May 9, 2019 Our family matriarch, Virginia Van Wagner, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 9, 2019, in Torrance, CA. Born in Colton, California, to Mercadio Castaneda and Jessie Hernandez on October 18, 1918, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Van Wagner; her brother John Castaneda; and her brother James Harry Lopez. She was active as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in San Pedro for many years. She leaves her daughter, Elaine Van Wagner; grandchildren Robin Bravo (Fernando), Robert Peterson (Joe), and Charles Peterson; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Melissa, Anthony, and Brandon; several nephews and nieces, and many friends who will miss her. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church (731 S. Averill Ave ) in San Pedro, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Endowment Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 24, 2019