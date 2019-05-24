Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia VanWagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia VanWagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia VanWagner Obituary
October 18, 1918 - May 9, 2019 Our family matriarch, Virginia Van Wagner, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 9, 2019, in Torrance, CA. Born in Colton, California, to Mercadio Castaneda and Jessie Hernandez on October 18, 1918, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Van Wagner; her brother John Castaneda; and her brother James Harry Lopez. She was active as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in San Pedro for many years. She leaves her daughter, Elaine Van Wagner; grandchildren Robin Bravo (Fernando), Robert Peterson (Joe), and Charles Peterson; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Melissa, Anthony, and Brandon; several nephews and nieces, and many friends who will miss her. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church (731 S. Averill Ave ) in San Pedro, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Endowment Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.