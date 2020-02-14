|
|
Waldo Wendell Kliever, the son of Waldo and Mary Kliever, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 16, 1932. His parents were deeply rooted in the Christian faith and, in keeping with family standards, had pursued education and earned college degrees. Wendell was the oldest of three children: Katherine Richardson (deceased - of Texas) and Bruce Kliever (of Kentucky and Ohio). As a student at University of Minnesota, Wendell was enrolled the 5 year co-op plan that included working alternate quarters at Honeywell. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1955 and continued with Honeywell designing aeronautical instruments, then moved to California to work as a Design Engineer for TRW. In 1961 he went to Hughes Aircraft, where he designed infrared devices. He had the ultimate business trip in 1970 for a program review on Maui, where he had an infrared sensor installed on a telescope on Mt. Haleakala. This system is still in operation today on the restricted area regulated by federal/military agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense. In 1975 Wendell volunteered for a 19 month assignment in Iran where his wife Sylvia and daughter Wendy joined him. Following retirement in 1993, Wendell did some consultant work, traveled, initiated the building of a 2 seat kit airplane, planned the restoration of a classic British touring car, and was involved in numerous handyman projects. As a Westchester United Methodist Church Trustee, he put the structure repair skills to use for many years. Unfortunately, his wife Sylvia lost her battle with cancer and died on September 9, 2000. Wendell had a magnetic attraction to things that moved. As a teenager, he had a bicycle and delivered groceries; saved his money; and bought a golf cart style vehicle that he could drive on the street . . . without a license. Throughout his life, he jumped at opportunities go places and do things, whether it was to pilot an airplane, be a passenger in a helicopter, or experience a hot air balloon lift, a zip line ride, or skiing at a local California mountain slope. Further destinations included a trips to Europe, Australia, the Yucatan Peninsula, Alaska, Hawaii and an African safari. In 2012 Wendell married Jean Freeman and they traveled to Peru and Ecuador on their honeymoon. Hawaii was the destination for a Wendell-planned family trip in 2013. In 2017 they traveled with a Christian group for a 10 day tour to Israel. Since then, the Klievers have been to visit family in California, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Wendell was in a rehabilitation center when he and Jean celebrated their 7th Wedding Anniversary. Theirs was seven exceptionally good years of doing everything together barber shops, hardware stores, food shopping, church dinners, employee reunions, concerts and social events. Wendell passed on Sunday, January 5, 2020. His Memorial Service is scheduled for 11a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Westchester United Methodist Church 8065 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045 (310) 670-3777
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 14, 2020