08/29/1957 - 07/14/2019 It's with great sadness we share the passing of our brother and son John Madigan. John was born Walter John Madigan, Jr. in Vacaville, California on August 29, 1957 to Walter (Jack) and Susan Madigan. He's lived in Southern California since August, 1972. John loved animals and was especially good with horses. He loved dogs and cats, too, and he adopted a stray cat everywhere he lived. John was a friend to everyone and only wanted to make others happy. He made many good friends at the retirement home where he lived for the past year. He was especially loyal and kind-hearted, and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a devoted uncle and was especially close to his sister, Liz. He remained close to his family right up to his death. He is predeceased by his father, Jack. He is survived by his mother Susan Madigan of RPV, his sister Liz Madigan Whalen of San Pedro, and his nieces Delaney Madigan Whalen and Sadies Estela Yanes of San Pedro. He will be very much missed by all who knew him, and his family especially. Services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park Monday July 29, at 2:00. All are welcome. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 27, 2019