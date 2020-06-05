July 4, 1926 - May 23, 2020 Walter Martin Smotrys, beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his Torrance, California home of 50 years on May 23, 2020. Walter was a product of America's great immigration of the 20th century, born to Polish immigrants in Chicago, Illinois on July 4, 1926. He lived the quintessential American dream of the 20th century and was a member of the greatest American generation. After graduating from Harrison High School in 1943, he enlisted in the US Army Air Force and started active duty in January 1945. Of notable service he was assigned to the 58th Bombardment Wing of the 509th Composite Group, 393 Bombardment Squadron serving under then-Colonel Paul Tibbets on the Enola Gay, post Hiroshima, located at Kwajalein, Marshall Islands during the nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll. He was also a proud member of the Grand Council, Exclusive Order of Guinea Pigs at Kwajalein. Known as an expert tinkerer, while stationed on Kwajalein he fashioned a washing machine from an old propeller, fuel drum, pipes and a crankshaft that proved very popular with his crew mates and which also impressed the officers who often asked permission to use it. As a result of this technological achievement, it has been rumored that Walter was the inspiration for the professor character on Gilligan's Island. In September 1947, the US Army Air Force became the US Air Force. Walter received his Honorable Discharge from the US Air Force in August 1948. After his military service, he enrolled at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and received his Bachelors degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1953. After graduation, he headed west to California, the home of the burgeoning aerospace industry. Walter began his engineering career at North American Aviation. In 1954 he met his loving wife to be, Dorothy, at a St. Bernadette's Young People's club dance. They were married in October of 1955. After a few years at North American Aviation, Walter worked a total of 35 years at Hughes Aircraft Company, The Aerospace Corporation, TRW and finally returning to Hughes, from which he retired in 1989. While working at Hughes, he was awarded two patents, one of which was for redundant position and attitude control system for spin stabilized spacecraft. During his first employment at Hughes Aircraft, he continued his education and obtained a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from USC. Walt was active at St. James parish in Redondo Beach, CA where he worked Thursday night bingo for over 20 years. Through Walter and Dorothy's marriage of nearly 65 years, they were blessed with six children: Steve, Lori (Mike), Patrice (Ralph) Royds, Ken (Diane), Gary (Trisha) and Mike resulting in 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Valentin Maryan and Katarzyna Smotrys, and sisters Helen Lubas, Jean Cieszykowski, Irene Carter, Estelle Sigur and baby Smotrys. Unfortunately, due to the restrictive overreach conditions being imposed upon the people of the state of California as a result of Covid-19, funeral services are currently being greatly and unfavorably impacted. Walter will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future time.





