Wanda Johns

Wanda Johns Obituary
July 25, 1929 - Oct. 13, 2019 Wanda Rosemarie Johns passed away October 13, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born on July 25, 1929 and lived her entire life in Torrance, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Leonard Johns. She is survived by her children: Marie (Joe), Michael, and Christine (Jay); grandchildren; John, Cory, Jessica, Trent and Clint; and siblings, Doris, Mary, Sherman and Glen. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Harbor Church located at 25401 S. Western Ave, Lomita, CA 90717
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 27, 2019
