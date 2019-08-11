|
|
Wanda (Horn) Simmons Oct. 8, 1933 - July 21, 2019 Wanda Sue Coffman was the youngest of four children born to Lemuel W. Coffman, a roughneck oil rig worker, and Laudra Coffman. Raised in Holdenville, Oklahoma, her family relocated to Southern California, escaping the dust bowl era and eventually settled in Fullerton, CA. She was on the cheer squad at Fullerton High School and won the the title of Miss Fullerton. She was married to future Olympian and Coach Robert Horn in 1952 for 32 years, and raised two sons in Manhattan Beach, Jeff and Greg. She played not only beach volleyball, but also 6 man indoor volleyball. She was a successful realtor in The South Bay for over 30 years. Later in life Wanda played tennis and through mutual tennis friends, met Pete Simmons, whom she married in 1991 until his death in 2008. As fate would have it, Wanda later reconnected with her long- time friend, Ed Illsley. She moved to oceanfront property in Carlsbad, CA and they were devoted to each other until his death in 2017. Wanda returned to the South Bay to be close to family in 2017. She is survived by her older sister, Peggy Staggs, her two sons, Jeff and Greg Horn, four grandchildren, three stepsons, Tom, John, and Bob Simmons, nieces, nephews, and loved ones. A celebration of her life will be held at her home in Manhattan Beach on August 25, 2019 from 12-4pm. Please RSVP to celebration.wanda@gmail.com, or Jeff 310-259-1033
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 11, 2019