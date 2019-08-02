|
|
4/27/1935 - 7/19/2019 Wayne Bettis, 77-year resident of San Pedro and 53 year State Farm Agent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 19, 2019 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center. Wayne is survived by his wife Barbara, their three children Gary (Lori), Kristy, John (Dianne), their families including seven grandchildren: Melissa, Jacob, Erik (Devon), Jeffrey, Jennifer, Kelsey (Jorge), Erin, and one great grandchild Kade. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was dedicated to serving his community, loved woodworking and spending time with his family. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Mortuary on August 6 from 4pm-8pm. Wayne's celebration of life will be held at the San Pedro Fish Market on Wednesday, August 7 from 4pm-9pm. He will be laid to rest at Green Hill Mortuary in a private family ceremony on Thursday, August 8. .In lieu of flowers please, donate to the San Pedro Boys and Girls Club, Beacon House, or or foundation.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019