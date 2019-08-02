Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Bettis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne D. Bettis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
4/27/1935 - 7/19/2019 Wayne Bettis, 77-year resident of San Pedro and 53 year State Farm Agent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on July 19, 2019 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center. Wayne is survived by his wife Barbara, their three children Gary (Lori), Kristy, John (Dianne), their families including seven grandchildren: Melissa, Jacob, Erik (Devon), Jeffrey, Jennifer, Kelsey (Jorge), Erin, and one great grandchild Kade. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was dedicated to serving his community, loved woodworking and spending time with his family. A viewing will be held at Green Hills Mortuary on August 6 from 4pm-8pm. Wayne's celebration of life will be held at the San Pedro Fish Market on Wednesday, August 7 from 4pm-9pm. He will be laid to rest at Green Hill Mortuary in a private family ceremony on Thursday, August 8. .In lieu of flowers please, donate to the San Pedro Boys and Girls Club, Beacon House, or or foundation.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.