May 3, 1940 - June 4, 2020 Wayne Johnson was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He moved to San Diego, CA and served in the Navy from 19571961. He met his wife, Diane, and married in 1960. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March. They have lived in Redondo Beach, Torrance, Visalia, and Hemet. Wayne worked for 30+ years at the So. California Gas Company and retired in 1994. He loved cars and motorcycles. He could look at any car and tell you everything about it. He enjoyed spending time on their boat at various lakes in Visalia and Southern California. He loved spending time with family and friends. Our family reunions were very special to him. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Jan (Vince); son, Doug (Kari); 5 grandchildren, Chris, Kyle, Lauren, Bradley and Eric; sister, Barb, and brother, Ron.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McWane Family Funeral Home
350 N. San Jacinto St.
Hemet, CA 92543
(951)658-9497
