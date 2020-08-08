Sept. 21, 1949 - Aug. 4, 2020 Wayne John Kleinjan, age 70, went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020 after his courageous nine year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Grace Kleinjan and is survived by his brother, Steven (Florence) Kleinjan; his sisters, Sandy (Arne) Lassen and Joyce Kleinjan; nieces, Tina (Curt) Setzer, Stephanie (Sol) Poursalimi and Christi Lassen and five wonderful great nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Wayne was born in San Pedro. He attended Leland Street School, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School. Wayne was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was the owner of K-Electric, one of the oldest electrical contracting firms in the South Bay. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He had a passion for boxing, jazz and classic cars and would delight you with his deep knowledge on the subjects. He lived by his faith by being a loving brother, Uncle and loyal and good friend to many. As an honest businessman, he led with and lived by his values. Wayne had an unbreakable bond with his brother anchored by a deep friendship, love and respect for one another. He deeply appreciated the prayers and support from his family members and his many friends in the community. His services will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of life will follow in the coming months. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.