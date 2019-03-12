|
07/03/1949 - 02/07/2019 Wendy Jones went home to be with her Lord and Savor Jesus Christ on February 7, 2019. Wendy was born on July 3, 1949 in Los Angles. She graduated from Long Beach State with a degree in nutrition. She was on staff at Stand to Reason for 20 years. S.T.R. trains Christians to think more clearly about their faith and make a gracious defense for their conviction. Wendy is survived by her loving husband, John; brother, Herb; sister, Dori and three nieces, three nephews, three grand nieces, and three grand nephews. Memorial service will be held at SeaCoast Church, 100 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. at 11:00am on Saturday, March 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wendy's name to Seacoast Church. www.seacoastredondo.com Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191900-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2019