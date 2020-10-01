1916 - 2020 Wilbur Drehsen, 103, was born on a farm in Wakefield, Nebraska to William and Ida Drehsen. In 1924, he and his parents moved to San Pedro where they lived for the rest of their lives. Will attended the newly opened Dana Jr. High School, and he was in the next to last graduating class at the old San Pedro High School at 13th and Gaffey Streets. Will served in the Army from 1942 to 1946 at Camp Stoneman in Antioch, CA. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. While in the service, Will met the love of his life, Norma Johnson. When Will was discharged, they moved to San Pedro for good and had two sons, Marc and Donald. Will spent his entire 40-year career at Bank of America, retiring as an Operations Officer. In 1925, Will's mother and grandmother chartered Christ Lutheran Church in San Pedro. Will remained active in the church his entire life. He was the last remaining charter member. Will and Norma joined the Peck Park and 5th Street Seniors. They loved to travel with senior groups throughout the U.S. and Canada. After 67 years of marriage, Norma passed away in 2010. Will passed away in his home of 68 years with the help of his wonderful caregivers the last 10 years. Will was a loving husband and father and was the most popular member of his church and clubs. He enjoyed joking and laughing and never spoke ill of anyone. He is survived by his sons, Marc of Maui, Hawaii and Don (Denise) of Cerritos, CA, one granddaughter, Danielle, and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Green Hills limited to family and Christ Lutheran Church members.





