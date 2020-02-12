|
02/26/1919 - 02/07/2020 On Friday February 7th, 2020, Willard Orville Gray passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Willard was born in San Pedro, California on February 26th, 1919. One of two children born to Tom and Katie Gray, Willard was raised in Southern California and served in the US Army from 1941-1945. Willard met his future wife, Beverly Tew, in 1946 and the two were wed less than a year later. Willard and Beverly had two daughters, Candy and Ann. Willard worked the San Pedro docks as a Longshoreman for over thirty years, retiring on his 70th birthday. Willard will always be remembered for his bicycle rides. Even well into his nineties as his eyesight deteriorated, Willard continued to ride his bike up to ten miles a day through the South Bay. Willard was hit by cars while riding on three separate occasions but still could not be deterred from getting on his bike. Willard was also always looking forward to his twice annual family camping trips. With a trailer hitched to the back of his truck, Willard and Beverly set out on camping trips that lasted two weeks at a time. Yosemite was a favorite destination. Beverly and Willard's grandchildren always looked forward to getting hand written postcards from the many scenic campsites they visited. Willard is survived by his daughter Ann, grandchildren Daniel and Kellie and six great grandchildren.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 12, 2020