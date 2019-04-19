William "Bill" McGinn 1930 - 2019 William "Bill" Patrick McGinn, age 88, peacefully passed away at Huntington Assisted Living in Torrance, CA on April 6, 2019. He was a longtime resident on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Bill was born on May 8, 1930 in the Panama Canal Zone to Thomas and Edith McGinn. He had three brothers Noel, Charles and Thomas Jr. He played football and track in high school. He attended Oregon State for two years to consider the lonely job of Forest Ranger. He graduated from USC with a degree in International Relations (1952) then served in the Marine Corp which provided a scholarship for his USC Law degree in 1958. He practiced law for over 45 years. Bill married Patricia McCarron from Iowa in 1961 and moved to Palos Verdes a few years later. After the unexpected passing of his wife (1991), he married Gloria Marcy, an educator, in 1993 whom he met as a teenager in the Canal Zone. He served in leadership roles for the Palos Verdes Breakfast Club, Marymount College Trustees, and held memberships at the Rolling Hills Country Club and Bravo support group for the Norris Theatre where he specialized in production of St. Patrick's Day Irish Parties. Throughout his life, he enjoyed philanthropy, Sunday mass at St. John Fisher, reading clarinet with local jazz combo, hunting, fishing, golf, extensive traveling to 60 countries, dining, and family gatherings. Bill was known as being a "Great Guy", humorous and generous. He will be missed. Bill is survived by two remaining brothers Noel, Charles, their spouses Mary Lou, Jean and his dear wife of 25 years with her adult children Susan, Renee and Geoffrey from the late Bob Marcy. Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11am, at Rice Mortuary 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503. Call/text or email Gary Smith (310-877-2865, theuntrainer@yahoo.com) if you are attending by Wednesday, April 24 as space is limited. Bill's final resting place will be at Green Hills Memorial Park. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary