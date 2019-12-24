|
1934 - 2019 Dr. William Brody, 85, of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 20, 1934. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Minnie Brody, sister, Esther Brody, wife, Marge, and his eldest daughter, Suzanne McDermott. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son, David (Young), daughters, Alexia (Scott) Kadish and Michele Hughes, son-in-law, John McDermott, and his grandchildren, Patrick and Colleen McDermott, Zakary, Ethan, and Elyse Kadish, and Tre, Terrance, and Tania Hughes. William was stationed in Athens, Greece, from 1962-1965 while serving as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force. He practiced cardiology in the South Bay for more than 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone he met. His memory will be a blessing to those who were touched by his life. Funeral on Tuesday, December 24, at 10am, Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Contributions in William's honor may be made to Torrance Memorial Lundquist Cardiovascular Institute. Malinow and Silverman Mortuary www.malinowandsilverman.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 24, 2019